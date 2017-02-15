Metro officer fired after Facebook post referencing Minnesota shooting

Officer Anthony Venable was decommissioned after the Facebook post last July. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

A Metro police officer who was decommissioned last July for a Facebook post has been fired.

Police said Officer Anthony Venable made the post to his personal Facebook page referencing a police shooting in Minnesota.

Venable was terminated following a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday.

In the July 7 post, police said Venable wrote, “Yeah. I would have done 5,” referencing the number of shots fired in the Minnesota shooting.

Venable was decommissioned and assigned to desk duty. Police said his gun and badge were collected and he never returned to street duty after July 7.

Venable was a nine-year veteran of the department.

