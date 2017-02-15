Smart TVs, devices raise privacy concerns after tech company fined

Millions of Americans own smart TVs or use a voice-activated personal assistants, but some companies may be sharing that data.

One technology company has made headlines for the way it uses consumer information. Last week, it was announced TV maker Vizio settled with the Federal Trade Commission to pay more than $2 million in fines for collecting consumer data without consent and selling it to third parties for advertising and more.

Some devices listen to conversations. Samsung recently warned customers to not say anything personal when using voice recognition to interact with the TV because a third party translates what you say.

This isn't the first time Samsung raised eyebrows.

Channel 4 went to Electronic Express to talk to experts about smart TVs. Store manager John Harrier said Samsung phased out a TV model with a camera amid concerns.

"About two or three years ago everybody phased it out. It was a floor model. They don't even have those TVs," Harrier said.

Then there are home assistants like Amazon Echo that always listen for the "wake word."

Raj Gummi lives in Nashville and works from home. He said he uses the Echo to keep track of his day.

"I feel like in this day and age you use iPhones and Android phones, and so I think pretty much every device is listening," Gummi said.

Even though Gummi expects that, he wants a heads up.

"I appreciate the fact and I do expect from these companies that they let us know what they are consuming and what they are doing with the data," Gummi said.

There's always the choice to deactivate voice-activation or recognition on any of those devices. The companies use those features to improve the services.

All technology companies have privacy policies to let consumers know how they are using the data.

