Humana pulls out of Affordable Care Act

Health insurance giant Humana announced Wednesday it would no longer offer insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

Leslie Allen owns the "I Dream of Weenie" hot dog hut in East Nashville. While her hot dogs come with mustard and onions, her small business does not come with health insurance.

"Just this year I started with Humana," Allen said.

Allen is now one of 79,000 Tennesseans who just heard the news that Humana is pulling out of the healthcare exchange.

United Healthcare left Tennessee this year. Blue Cross Blue Shield also pulled out of Nashville, Memphis and Knoxville, leaving Cigna as the only provider left for people in Nashville and Memphis.

As for the 40,000 who relied on Humana as the sole insurer in Knoxville, they could soon be out of luck.

"Seventy-three of 95 of our counties only have one option," said Julie McPeak, commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

McPeak said she worries about a bad situation getting worse.

Humana's CEO said they're leaving because their early 2017 data shows covering people under the Affordable Care Act is too risky.

"All of the insurers are making decisions based on their competition's decisions and announcements, and we don't want to lose any other providers because of Humana's decision not to participate in the marketplace," McPeak said.

McPeak said they're now doing everything they can to attract new insurers. They're also in talks with Humana hoping to convince them to stay.

"Any relief that we could get from the Trump administration or Congress would be extremely helpful at this point," McPeak said.

In the meantime, they're asking the thousands of Tennesseans who are worried tonight about affording doctor visits and prescriptions to just sit tight and hope for the best.

People like Allen have no choice.

"It's very frustrating for those of us that rely on this for our health insurance to not have those questions answered," Allen said.

People covered by Humana will remain covered throughout 2017. They do not plan to provide coverage under the Affordable Care Act in 2018.

