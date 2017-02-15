BNA celebrates Black History Month with music

Local groups will be spotlighted during the month of February. (WSMV)

Nashville is celebrating Black History Month with music.

The Metro Nashville Airport Authority kicked off its Black History Month music series at Nashville International Airport on Wednesday.

Local groups commemorating the sounds of the American civil rights movement will be spotlighted each week.

All performances are free and open to the public and will run through the end of the month.

Click here to see the full schedule.

