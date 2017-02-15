Lawmakers end news conference amid protest

Two state lawmakers abruptly ended a news conference on Wednesday after shouting from the crowd.

Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, and Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, scheduled a joint press conference to discuss proposed marriage bill and the so-called “bathroom bill.”

Several people attending the conference held up signs and chanted. At one point, Pody asked the crowd if he should continue. The crowd responded by chanting “kill the bill.”

After Pody abruptly ended the news conference, dozens of protesters followed him to his office, demanding to be heard.

"Are you legislating from the Bible, or are you legislating from the Constitution?" one man yelled.

One of the bills would recognize marriage only between a man and woman in Tennessee.

“I would like people making decisions in the state to be able to look me in the eye and explain to me why my marriage isn’t as important as theirs," Ann Jacobs-Anderson said.

The "bathroom bill" would require transgender people to use the bathroom according to their gender on their birth certificates.

Pody did stop a couple of times to hear what constituents had to say.

"We just ask that you consider and take some time to talk to us and get to know us and see that we are not whatever it is you guys think we are," one woman said.

"I believe I tried and y'all didn't even let me talk," Pody responded.

Sen. Beavers called security to her office.

“I get so many emails talking about tolerance and how intolerant we are. I have never seen more intolerance on display than I have in the last week," Beavers said.

People said they were also upset because they were promised they would be given two days notice about this news conference, but it was announced Wednesday morning.

Beavers said people are confusing two different things. She said she promised constituents she would give them notice about a town hall concerning these bills. This was not a town hall.

After Wednesday's events, Beavers said she may not even hold one.

"At this point I will not go into a situation like that where I feel threatened again. There is no use. They won’t listen. They are not going to listen," she said.

