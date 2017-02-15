Musicians band together to help gunshot victim

Nashville musicians are coming together to raise money for a fellow musician and gunshot victim.

Matt Lovell survived a bullet last month. He’s now battling hospital bills.

"I didn't feel the bullet at all, so much adrenaline pumping,” Lovell said.

Lovell looks great, considering three weeks ago that bullet tore into his chest.

"The bullet bounced off my sternum, was headed toward my heart, took out my gall bladder and lacerated my liver,” he said.

The shooting and attempted carjacking happened last month in the Five Points area of East Nashville. Arrests have been made.

Lovell is a musician and was uninsured when the shooting happened. He has bought a policy since to help pay recovery bills.

But he's on his own for ambulance, surgery, intensive care and more.

"Right, I'm healthy, never had any issues,” Lovell said. “You never think, oh I might get shot.”

So now fellow musicians, many from East Nashvile like the band Brothers Osborne, feel the need to help. A benefit will be held Thursday to hoping to dent those medical bills.

The stage could be his for a song too.

"My energy is limited right now, but I think I'll be doing something that night,” Lovell said.

The message to Lovell from musicians is clear.

"I want to show you how much I love you, and if I could do anything for him I would,” said Natalie Osborne, who organized the benefit. “And fortunately there's a group of other people that feel the same way.”

And Lovell’s not surprised.

"Because they're sweethearts,” he said.

The benefit for Lovell will be held Thursday night at Basement East in East Nashville. Tickets are $25.

A GoFundMe has raised more than $43,000 so far for Lovell’s medical bills.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.