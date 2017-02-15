Caregivers asking for increase in wages

Caregivers for people with disabilities are leaving the field for higher payer jobs. (WSMV)

It's being called a public health crisis. Caregivers for people with disabilities are leaving the field for higher payer jobs. Home and community based providers are seeing a nearly 50 percent turnover rate.

They're asking for at least a dollar an hour increase for services funded by the state. The goal is to make wages competitive and keep caregivers in this field.

Sherie Dawson loves what she does. She spends most of her week taking care of Joe, or as she calls him, "Mr. Haley." Dawson knows, being a caregiver isn't for everyone.

“You have to have patience,” she said. "Our job is required 24/7."

Dawson's hourly rate is $7.25.

"A lot of us in this field work two or three jobs, that's the only way they'll survive,” Dawson said.

Eric Metzler with Progress Inc. said if this trend continues, many agencies will have to limit or end services due to the lack of workforce.

“These are good people simply trying to provide a living wage,” he said. “In this line of work it's difficult to do it, because we simply don't have the funds that we could pay them what they can make somewhere else.”

That's why community service providers are urging the state for a one dollar an hour increase.

“We look to hire people who love what they do, who truly want to make a difference in lives, but when you can't pay them for their passion, it's difficult to fill that hole,” Metzler said.

Wednesday is Disability Day on Capitol Hill, in which many caregivers are advocating for that increase in pay.

We are told active discussions are taking place with providers, and that adequate pay is just one component to recruiting a sufficient workforce.

