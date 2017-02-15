THP trooper seizes cocaine, cash in traffic stop on I-840

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper seized more than four pounds of cocaine and $24,000 in cash during a traffic stop in Dickson County.

Last Tuesday, Trooper Rhett Campbell stopped a 2017 Chevy Tahoe on Interstate 840 near the one-mile marker.

The driver, Miguel Pena of Rio Grande City, TX, told Campbell he was driving to Knoxville to purchase a tractor-trailer, but THP said he could not provide specific details when questioned.

As the conversation continued, THP said Campbell observed possible criminal indicators. He asked Pena to search the vehicle and Pena said yes.

Campbell and another trooper searched the vehicle and found five bundles of cash hidden inside the center console. The troopers also found two kilos of cocaine in the vehicle’s air filter.

Pena was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule two drug and money laundering.

