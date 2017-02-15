Man found dead in car in Springfield

Police in Springfield have made an arrest after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in his car.

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 911 received a call about a man slumped over in his car on 21st Street near the intersection of Woodland Street. The caller thought the man might have been shot.

Police arrived on the scene and found the car up against a tree. Police said the car was still running and appeared to be in gear. The windows were up and the doors were locked.

Police forced open the car before Robertson County EMS arrived to find the man dead with a bullet wound.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Demetrius Mack.

Police have charged 18-year-old Cameron Boyd with criminal homicide in this case. He is being held at the Robertson County Detention Center without bond.

