Arrest made in New Year's Eve arson

A man who was caught on video setting a fire that damaged two vehicles and a nearby home has been arrested.

Torey Hayes is accused of setting the fire in the 2800 block of Stokers Lane on New Year’s Eve. He was taken into custody on Monday night.

Hayes, 37, is charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of felony vandalism. He is being held in the Davidson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

