3 charged after undercover drug bust in Crossville

Officials are seeking a grand jury indictment against the three suspects.
CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A undercover drug investigation prompted police to charge three people in Crossville on Monday.

Officers served a search warrant and raided a home on Browns Creek Drive.

Police are seeking grand jury indictments for 50-year-old Timothy Barnes Sr., 45-year-old Shirley Barnes and 23-year-old Angela Barnes.

All charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Crossville Police Department, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force and the HIDTA / TBI Drug Task Force were all involved in the investigation.

