Longtime radioman, former cellist Sherman Novoson dies at 70

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Sherman Novoson, a former concert cellist and longtime radio reporter about sports and politics in Tennessee, has died. He was 70.

Colleagues remembered Novoson appearing at the Capitol in a tuxedo to cover legislative floor sessions before heading off to play in the Nashville Symphony. Health issues later caused Novoson to give up playing music professionally.

The St. Louis native freelanced for several outlets, including CBS Radio. His cubicle at the Legislative Plaza press suite was covered with photos of celebrities he had interviewed over the years, including George Burns, Bob Hope and Danny Thomas.

Jo Ann Novoson said her brother's body was found at his Nashville apartment on Monday. A cause of death had not yet been determined. He was preceded in death by his wife Johnnie Rogers Novoson.

