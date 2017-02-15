Library in La Vergne to be closed until further notice

The public library in La Vergne will be closed until further notice due to "unexpected maintenance repairs."

City officials said all scheduled programs have been canceled.

Overdue book fines will be waived on items that are due during this closure.

Officials said they will be updating the status of the library on the city website and Facebook page.

It's not clear what is causing the emergency repairs or how long those repairs will take.

