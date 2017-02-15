Nightclub remains padlocked as court date is pushed back - WSMV Channel 4

Nashville nightclub remains padlocked as court date is pushed back

A troublesome north Nashville nightclub will remain padlocked, at least for another month, and perhaps for good.

The Metro Nashville Police Department raided Kilimanjaro Sports Bar last week, declaring it a public nuisance.

Officers have responded to more than 100 calls to the club in the last four years. The long list of crimes includes murders, shootings, assaults and robberies.

The owner of the property and the operators of the business were supposed to face a judge on Wednesday morning, but police have not been able to serve notices to everyone involved.

The court date has been moved to next month. Until then, the place will remain padlocked.

Business owner Danyo Lazoro said he may never reopen the club because it's just not worth it.

"We're not going to be doing anything of that nature, because, you know, it's hurting the city," Lazoro said. "I come from the Sudan. I've seen a lot of horrible things. I don't want to come over here and see the same things I've seen back home."

Lazoro and the three others named in the injunction are due back in court on March 22.

