Two Nashville restaurants advance to James Beard semifinals

The semifinalists for the 2017 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday, with Music City representing in two categories.

First up is Bastion, a small a la carte restaurant in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood. Bastion is competing in the Best New Restaurant category.

Bastion accommodates small parties with a large dinner “feast” of five courses.

You can learn more about Bastion here.

Andy Little of Josephine has advanced in the Best Chef: Southeast category. Josephine offers contemporary takes on American farmhouse cuisine.

Josephine is located in the 12 South neighborhood, and you can view its menu and its story here.

Finalists for the James Beard Foundation Awards will be announced Wednesday, March 15. The winners will be announced in Chicago on May 1.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.