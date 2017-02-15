Thomas Rhett, wife expecting baby, also adopting child from Africa

Country star Thomas Rhett shared some exciting news on social media on Wednesday.

Not only are Rhett and his wife, Lauren, expecting a baby, but they are also in the process of adopting a child from Africa.

People is reporting that the couple had stopped trying to get pregnant a couple months ago and started the adoption process.

Rhett's wife started feeling sick during a recent trip to Africa, which is when she realized she was pregnant.

She posted this message on Instagram: "Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y'all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! there's a sweet baby in my belly too."

People is reporting that the couple hopes to bring their adopted child home before Lauren gives birth in early August.

In the meantime, Rhett told People he is seeking out advice from fellow country stars about parenting and has already converted his tour bus to make it more baby-friendly.

We're so happy to announce that we are pregnant & in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy! ?? pic.twitter.com/Yhi088mPmy — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) February 15, 2017

