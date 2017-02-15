Jack & Jameson's Cinnewaffles - WSMV Channel 4

Jack & Jameson's Cinnewaffles

Cinnewaffles
Pillsbury cinnamon rolls
Vanilla Bean ice cream
Salted caramel chocolate syrup
Directions:
Grease your waffle iron
Place Cinnamon rolls on waffle iron and allow to cook
Top waffles with ice cream and syrup
