Nashville MTA to offer utility bill payment options at Music City Central

Nashville residents will soon be able to pay their utility bills at Music City Central.

Customers will be able to pay their bills for electric, water, sewer and gas services at the customer care window or through a payment kiosk.

The Nashville MTA said this service is designed to help elderly or disabled riders.

"MTA recognizes that access and efficiency is important so that our riders can continue on to their homes, work, errands and appointments with ease," said Nashville MTA in a news release. "We believe that by providing a convenient, central location to pay utilities, this service will help to reduce travel time and additional fares so that our riders can focus on what matters in life."

It's not clear when the service will be available, but it is expected to be completed by the spring.

