Connie Britton, Charles Esten to be featured in Madame Tussauds wax museum

The Tennessee Renaissance Festival is happening this weekend and the next in Arrington, TN.More >>
The Tennessee Renaissance Festival is happening this weekend and the next in Arrington, TN.More >>
Sumner County Sonny Weatherford said no injuries have been reported at this time in connection to the flooding. Weatherford said the northern part of the county was hit the worst.More >>
Sumner County Sonny Weatherford said no injuries have been reported at this time in connection to the flooding. Weatherford said the northern part of the county was hit the worst.More >>
A driver is dead after crashing into a utility pole in Mt. Juliet on Thursday night. The wreck happened on Saundersville Road near Nonaville Road.More >>
A driver is dead after crashing into a utility pole in Mt. Juliet on Thursday night. The wreck happened on Saundersville Road near Nonaville Road.More >>
In an exclusive interview with Channel 4, a teenager said her mother and younger sister were shot by police instead of protecting them from their father.More >>
In an exclusive interview with Channel 4, a teenager said her mother and younger sister were shot by police instead of protecting them from their father.More >>
A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier and 24 other people have been charged with selling heroin and other drugs in Memphis.More >>
A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier and 24 other people have been charged with selling heroin and other drugs in Memphis.More >>
Emergency crews were called around 2 a.m. Friday to the two-story home on East Eastland Street. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Emergency crews were called around 2 a.m. Friday to the two-story home on East Eastland Street. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Tennessee State University is receiving almost a $500,000 federal grant to expand its goat meat research.More >>
Tennessee State University is receiving almost a $500,000 federal grant to expand its goat meat research.More >>
Tad Cummins is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.More >>
Tad Cummins is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.More >>
Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in Murfreesboro. The fire was called in just before 5:20 a.m. Friday on 1313 Sunray Dr.More >>
Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in Murfreesboro. The fire was called in just before 5:20 a.m. Friday on 1313 Sunray Dr.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
In an exclusive interview with Channel 4, a teenager said her mother and younger sister were shot by police instead of protecting them from their father.More >>
In an exclusive interview with Channel 4, a teenager said her mother and younger sister were shot by police instead of protecting them from their father.More >>
Sumner County Sonny Weatherford said no injuries have been reported at this time in connection to the flooding. Weatherford said the northern part of the county was hit the worst.More >>
Sumner County Sonny Weatherford said no injuries have been reported at this time in connection to the flooding. Weatherford said the northern part of the county was hit the worst.More >>
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >>
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >>
TBI agents searched Zach Adams' Decatur County home three times. Channel 4 video shows investigators loading a large item into their truck.More >>
TBI agents searched Zach Adams' Decatur County home three times. Channel 4 video shows investigators loading a large item into their truck.More >>
Police said Hong Thai was driving a Nissan Sentra when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit a Ford Explorer near Old Hickory Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.More >>
Police said Hong Thai was driving a Nissan Sentra when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit a Ford Explorer near Old Hickory Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.More >>
Tad Cummins is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.More >>
Tad Cummins is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.More >>
For years, people from all over one Middle Tennessee city have been treated to the same friendly, familiar face. Her smile hasn't faded even in the face of a major obstacle.More >>
For years, people from all over one Middle Tennessee city have been treated to the same friendly, familiar face. Her smile hasn't faded even in the face of a major obstacle.More >>
Police are looking for the two armed suspects who held up a south Nashville McDonald's.More >>
Police are looking for the two armed suspects who held up a south Nashville McDonald's.More >>
Some residents in an elite Nashville neighborhood are fed up with the traffic and say new construction and growth will make it worse.More >>
Some residents in an elite Nashville neighborhood are fed up with the traffic and say new construction and growth will make it worse.More >>