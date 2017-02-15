'Nashville' stars to be featured in Madame Tussauds wax museum - WSMV Channel 4

Connie Britton, Charles Esten to be featured in Madame Tussauds wax museum

(Source: YouTube / Madame Tussads) (Source: YouTube / Madame Tussads)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Two stars from the CMT show "Nashville" are going to be featured in the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Nashville.

The museum has released video of Connie Britton and Charles Esten, who play Rayna James and Deacon Claybourne, getting measured for their wax figures.

The pair will have to undergo 300 measurements.

The museum is expected to open this spring at Opry Mills.

