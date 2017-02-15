New surveillance footage details officer-involved shooting incident

Since surveillance video of a Metro Police officer shooting and killing a man Friday afternoon was released, the Metro Nashville Police Department has revised its account of what happened.

WSMV has taken police statements and reviewed time codes on the video to help piece together a clearer picture of what happened.

It started when police say Officer Lippert saw Jocques Clemmons run a stop sign at 12:55:08. Thirty seconds later, the events in the video take place.

On Friday, police said Clemmons "abruptly charged at Officer Lippert, making full body contact." A new camera angle shows that's not the case.

Clemmons did not charge into Officer Lippert; he actually ran toward the officer trying to go around him. But he stopped, turned around and ran in the opposite direction with no initial physical confrontation.

Police now tell us the officer never said he was physically contacted after he exited his squad car. Officials inferred this because of the "impression" and "angle" of the first video.

Seconds later, the chase continued. You can see the officer chasing Clemmons through a parking lot.

Seconds before 12:56, the officer catches up with Clemmons. Clemmons goes to the ground.

Police say Clemmons dropped his gun. The officer tried to kick it away but was unsuccessful. Clemmons then picked it back up.

Officials said Officer Lippert made repeated commands for Clemmons to drop the gun, but he refused.

A release says Lippert believed he was in imminent danger and opened fire just as Clemmons was turning to move between two vehicles. That happens at 12:56:05.

The entire incident, from running the stop sign to the officer shooting the suspect twice in the lower back, lasts only 57 seconds.

