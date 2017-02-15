Flying POW-MIA flag over state capitol would cost $100k

The Tennessee Renaissance Festival is happening this weekend and the next in Arrington, TN.More >>
Sumner County Sonny Weatherford said no injuries have been reported at this time in connection to the flooding. Weatherford said the northern part of the county was hit the worst.More >>
A driver is dead after crashing into a utility pole in Mt. Juliet on Thursday night. The wreck happened on Saundersville Road near Nonaville Road.More >>
In an exclusive interview with Channel 4, a teenager said her mother and younger sister were shot by police instead of protecting them from their father.More >>
A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier and 24 other people have been charged with selling heroin and other drugs in Memphis.More >>
Emergency crews were called around 2 a.m. Friday to the two-story home on East Eastland Street. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Tennessee State University is receiving almost a $500,000 federal grant to expand its goat meat research.More >>
Tad Cummins is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.More >>
Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in Murfreesboro. The fire was called in just before 5:20 a.m. Friday on 1313 Sunray Dr.More >>
