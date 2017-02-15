Man arrested in murder of teen 2 years later

Lebanon Police arrested a man Tuesday for his participation in the murder of 13-year-old C'asia Patton back in 2015.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, they arrested 20-year-old Marvin Andre Bryant for his involvement in the drive-by shooting that killed Patton while she slept in her bed.

Bryant was arrested without incident as he entered a courtroom for an unrelated incident.

Detectives say they will continue the investigation of Patton's murder until all people involved are held accountable.

Bryant is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police had made one arrest in the case in early 2015. Joseph Hendry II, 19, was charged with possession of drugs and weapons, gambling, criminal trespassing and more. Police said they knew others were involved.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.