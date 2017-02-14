MTSU students get a lesson in lawmaking from 1964

Students in Professor Kent Syler's class got a chance to read the letters from 1964. (WSMV)

It’s been a struggle since our democracy began: Do politicians go with their gut or what their constituents want, even if they know it's the wrong move?

Some Middle Tennessee State University students combed through the archives Tuesday for a lesson in lawmaking.

Sen. Albert Gore from Tennessee supported the Civil Rights Act in 1964, which banned discrimination in public places, allowed integration in schools and made employment discrimination illegal. But it was clear Gore’s constituents were not in support.

Hundreds of letters came into Gore’s office in 1964. All of them are archived at the Albert Gore Research Center, and students in Kent Syler’s introduction to American politics class got to read through them.

“Please do not vote for the civil rights bill,” one letter read.

“Civil rights legislation is in my opinion for a minority group of our citizens, so why should a minority rule or govern our entire nation?” one letter read.

“Personally I don't object to the Negro, the Indian, Mexican or the Japanese, but I don't have to employ them if I don't wish to,” one letter read.

“This is what democracy is about,” Syler said.

Just a handful of the letters were in favor of the bill.

Some students felt Gore should have gone with his gut.

“If you're going to pick a hill to die on, the Civil Rights Act is a good hill to die on,” one student said.

“It was hard. It was a lose-lose situation, kind of,” another student said.

“He is a representative, so he is supposed to be representing what the people want, right?" one student asked.

Gore listened to his constituents and voted no.

Still, the Civil Rights Act became law under President Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

