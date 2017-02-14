Missing Cheatham County children found safe; Parents taken into custody

Officials are responding to a call of multiple people being shot near the intersection of Eighth Street South and Shelby Avenue, according to dispatch.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry called a meeting Friday morning which she said was meant to put an end to the "war of words" between Police Chief Steve Anderson and Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk.More >>
Sumner County Sonny Weatherford said no injuries have been reported at this time in connection to the flooding. Weatherford said the northern part of the county was hit the worst.More >>
Just last summer, some of the very same areas of Sumner County saw massive flooding. The Channel 4 I-Team has learned that many residents tried to clean up some of the problem spots but faced resistance.More >>
Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in Murfreesboro. The fire was called in just before 5:20 a.m. Friday on 1313 Sunray Dr.More >>
The Franklin Rodeo has been around since 1949 and is one of the longest-running family events in Middle Tennessee.More >>
The incident happened just after 11 a.m. at nRange on Gallatin Pike North.More >>
The Tennessee Renaissance Festival is happening this weekend and the next in Arrington, TN.More >>
A driver is dead after crashing into a utility pole in Mt. Juliet on Thursday night. The wreck happened on Saundersville Road near Nonaville Road.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
In an exclusive interview with Channel 4, a teenager said her mother and younger sister were shot by police instead of protecting them from their father.More >>
Sumner County Sonny Weatherford said no injuries have been reported at this time in connection to the flooding. Weatherford said the northern part of the county was hit the worst.More >>
TBI agents searched Zach Adams' Decatur County home three times. Channel 4 video shows investigators loading a large item into their truck.More >>
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >>
Police said Hong Thai was driving a Nissan Sentra when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit a Ford Explorer near Old Hickory Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.More >>
Tad Cummins is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.More >>
For years, people from all over one Middle Tennessee city have been treated to the same friendly, familiar face. Her smile hasn't faded even in the face of a major obstacle.More >>
In the first surgery of it's kind in India, a mother has donated her uterus to her 21-year-old daughterMore >>
Police are looking for the two armed suspects who held up a south Nashville McDonald's.More >>
