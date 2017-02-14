Missing Cheatham County children found safe; Parents taken into custody

The children were found inside a home in Antioch that their parents were renting. (WSMV)

The children were found at a home in Antioch with their parents. (WSMV)

Two missing children were found safe nearly 12 hours after the TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert.

Their parents, Danielle and Cody Beneke, were taken into custody Wednesday morning and will be charged with custodial interference, which is a felony.

Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove said the parents did not have custody of their children and refused to bring them back to state officials. The alert was triggered because they did not show up at a recent custody hearing.

The TBI found 4-year-old Lillyanna and 2-year-old Ryder at a home their parents were renting on Country Way Road in Antioch.

Officials went into the home around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and found the children inside with their parents. Both children were unharmed.

The green Buick officials had been looking for was still parked outside.

Cheatham County Detective Shannon Heflin told Channel 4 a juvenile court judge ordered the Benekes’ children into state custody on Jan. 24 after the parents didn’t show up for the custody hearing.

He said the Department of Children’s Services has been trying to find the children for the past three weeks, but the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t contacted until Tuesday.

“There was no warrant until yesterday,” Lt. Heflin said. “That’s when the Cheatham county sheriff’s department got involved in the investigation.”

Channel 4 has learned Cody and Danielle Beneke have lengthy criminal histories, including convictions for assault and child abuse. DCS was involved with the family last year when the Beneke parents were arrested following a domestic disturbance in November.

DCS spokesperson Rob Johnson told Channel 4 he couldn’t comment on specific cases but issued the following statement:

The department cannot go into details on any particular case because of confidentiality laws. But in general, we work very closely with law enforcement, prosecutors and juvenile courts to protect children. Sometimes, parents are not as cooperative as we would hope, and we routinely coordinate our follow-up work with law enforcement, child advocacy centers and prosecutors, whose help and experience we deeply appreciate and value. Usually, finding and protecting children does not require an act as high-profile as a public alert, but when all other avenues have been exhausted and law enforcement officials recommend it, the department almost always supports such a decision. And of course, we're deeply thankful whenever children are safely found.

MIDDLE TN ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find these two missing children! Please RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/M6xZz0DeHc — TBI (@TBInvestigation) February 15, 2017

MORE: The children are believed to be with their noncustodial parents, each with outstanding warrants. DETAILS: https://t.co/TXtjraian1 pic.twitter.com/OfVJawOxwZ — TBI (@TBInvestigation) February 15, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.