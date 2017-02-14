Rep. Cooper wants investigation into Flynn's ties to Russia

Rep. Jim Cooper, D-TN, is part of a bipartisan push to investigate former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia.

Flynn resigned late Monday night amid reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials about communications with the Russian ambassador.

Cooper told Channel 4 he thinks the White House tried to cover up the controversy so Flynn wouldn’t have to resign.

“We’ve got to make sure that Putin is not manipulating our government or our people,” Cooper said.

Cooper is calling for an independent investigation into Flynn’s relationship with the Russian ambassador.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that the administration has known Flynn withheld information from Pence for several weeks.

“Only today are we finding out the truth that the White House knew about this for many weeks. They should have told us from the start. It looks like a cover up, and I don’t think Americans like cover ups,” Cooper said.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-TN, also answered questions about Flynn’s resignation.

“When your credibility goes, it’s difficult to maintain a position like that,” Corker said.

Corker is among several Senate Republicans showing support for an investigation into Flynn’s talks with Russia.

“My sense is that this is going to drive some further looks into this by Congress, as it should,” Corker said.

It’s still unclear who will lead the investigation or if Flynn will have to testify in front of Congress.

Cooper said he will continue leading the charge for more information from everyone involved.

“Vladimir Putin is a very capable person. He is toying with our president, and that’s not right. We have to stand up for ourselves, and this is a very important matter that all Americans should be concerned about,” Cooper said.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, is chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. Channel 4 asked his office if he plans to investigate Flynn’s resignation. A spokesperson said he is not ruling out anything.

