Princeton police search for leads in case of teen found shot and killed

A Princeton, KY, woman said she walked out of her house to find one of her daughter's classmates shot in the street. Deaaron Hamilton, 15, later passed away.

Police are now in the middle of a murder investigation and are looking to the public to help generate leads.

"It makes us a whole lot more cautious of where our kids are, makes us more protective of our children around here," Sheryl Doss said. "For it to be in your front yard, it's very frightening. You don't get much sleep that's for sure."

Monday night, Doss said she was at a neighbor's house on North Seminary Street. Around 8 p.m., she said she heard four or five shots outside the house.

"I looked down, and the young man was laying right there," said Doss, pointing to an area of the street.

Doss said she found Deaaron, a classmate of her own 15-year-old daughter. He had been shot and later died from those injuries.

"It was total shock," she said. "It stuns you because seeing something like that isn't natural."

Princeton police spent Tuesday re-canvassing the area interviewing neighbors.

"It's very scary knowing no one has been caught for this yet," Doss said.

Police believe Deaaron had an altercation with someone on neighboring West Shepardson Street. They said Deaaron was shot and made his way to North Seminary where Doss found him.

"We all pretty much look out for each other around here," she said. "When something like this happens, it comes as a shock to the whole community."

Doss said she wanted to send her thoughts to a family who just lost a son.

"It's hard to fathom why this stuff has to happen," she said. "I'm so sorry. My heart breaks for them. They're in our prayers. That's all I can do."

Deaaron was a student at Caldwell County High School. Grief counselors were available for students Tuesday. Princeton police believe this is an isolated incident. They're asking that anyone with information give them a call.

