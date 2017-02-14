Police warn about romance scams

Police say the person you meet online may not be who they say they are. (WSMV)

Just like a real Valentine, they send cards and flowers. They call on the phone. But police say beware, because in some cases the people you meet online are not who they say they are.

"They will take a picture off of somebody who graduated from a university and now they are that person," said Scott Augenbaum, a special agent for the FBI.

Augenbaum said in one "romance scam," the bad guys send their victims fraudulent checks, balloon their bank accounts then have them transfer the money overseas.

By the time the bank catches on, the scam artist is gone with the money and the victim is in trouble.

"By the time everybody figures out what happens, where does the victim company go after? They go after our individual who found their love of their life on match.com," Augenbaum said.

Sometimes they simply ask for money, making up excuses, and it works.

Metro police said they had a case where a 73-year-old woman who drained her 401k.

"She wired over $100,000 outside the country to the suspect who she thought eventually was going to move here and marry her," said Michael Warren, a detective in Metro's fraud unit.

Investigators are also seeing cases where people get blackmailed. They can either threaten to "out" you as a cheater.

"They target a lot of married men that way," Warren said.

In some cases the scam artists threaten to post the embarrassing or inappropriate pictures or videos they convinced you to send, unless of you pay. Police say you shouldn’t.

"Because it's not going to stop just because you pay $500 today, they still have leverage on you," Warren said.

There is an online quiz that may help you determine whether you are dealing with a scammer. Click here to read more.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.