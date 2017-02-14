Rally held for man fatally shot by police

The group gathered near where Jocques Clemmons was shot last Friday. (WSMV)

Close to 100 people gathered for a rally and march in memory of Jocques Clemmons.

The group gathered Tuesday evening at South Sixth Street and Shelby Avenue, near where Clemmons was shot and killed by a Metro police officer last Friday.

Organizers said Tuesday’s march is to stand in solidarity with Clemmons’ family. The group marched a mile and a half to city hall.

Metro police safely guided the group through downtown and even allowed them to block Third Avenue and Broadway.

Demands were made specifically to Mayor Megan Barry and Police Chief Steve Anderson for body cameras.

Barry tweeted the following response on Tuesday night:

Have met with @MNPDNashville Chief and @DavidsonCoDA about the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Jocques Clemmons. pic.twitter.com/Zy5Az1q2mK — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) February 15, 2017

The rally comes after Metro police released new surveillance video of what happened between Clemmons and Officer Joshua Lippert before he was shot. Click here to read more.

