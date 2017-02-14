Social media helps Vanderbilt student get cancer drug

From pumping political campaigns to shining the spotlight on stories that otherwise might never be seen, everyone has seen the power of social media.

This week, a Midstate graduate student's story went viral in the midst of his fight for a life-saving drug.

Vanderbilt University graduate student Andrew Kantor is fighting a form of leukemia. To help treat it, he needed access to a drug that his own university is testing. It wasn't until friends, family and strangers stepped in that he finally got what he needed.

It was the Valentine's present Kantor and his girlfriend hoped for - access to a cancer-fighting drug. He was diagnosed with a form of leukemia 11 days ago. With his life at 24 years old rapidly changing, he sought out treatment through a clinical trial at Vanderbilt. But his university insurance originally denied coverage.

Kantor's girlfriend took to social media Monday to spread word, and it circulated around campus too.

"I literally just woke up this morning and checked Facebook and right off the bat I saw a bunch of people posting about what was happening," said Aaron Niederman, a freshman at Vanderbilt.

Kantor had just hours to get into the trial by noon Tuesday. Posts were shared hundreds of times, calling for action.

"I saw that someone sent a message asking for people to email the chancellor or do whatever you could to help Andrew get into a trial here at Vanderbilt," said Sabine Stain, a university freshman.

The attention grab worked. Vanderbilt's Chancellor Nicholas Zeppos said through Twitter, “It is my goal to always take care of and protect our community, so thank you for bringing this issue to our attention. We have assessed this particular situation and can assure you that it is being addressed.”

"I think it's amazing but also not that surprising considering our campus. People are pretty vocal about what they find important to them," Niederman said.

Kantor got word from the doctor Tuesday that he will be able to join the trial and get the drug to help him fight the cancer.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.