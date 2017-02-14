TBI: Former treasurer stole nearly $500K from Clarksville church

A Clarksville woman has been charged with stealing nearly $500,000 from the church where she worked as treasurer.

According to the TBI, Connie Parker stole approximately $498,000 from First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville.

According to a lawsuit filed in August, church officials believe Parker began taking money in 2007 and continued to do so until July of last year when she was let go.

The lawsuit claims Parker used a church credit card to buy things for herself and pay her personal bills and the bills of others. It also says she made unauthorized payments for life and dental insurance premiums. The lawsuit goes on to say Parker gave herself extra bank drafts.

The church made a request in court to place a temporary restraining order on Parker to where she couldn't sell or gift anything beyond daily life expenses.

TBI's investigation claimed the $498,000 was taken from the church during her last six years as treasurer from 2010 until 2016. The lawsuit, however, claims it was $600,000 stolen and hidden from the church with false balance reports given to them by Parker.

Channel 4 tried to reach First Presbyterian Church. A representative for the church referred all questions to their attorney W. Timothy Harvey, who did not return requests for comment by news time.

Parker also did not return Channel 4's attempts to reach her. Her attorney said they're unable to speak at this time, because it's a pending criminal case.

Parker is charged with one count of theft over $250,000. She was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond. She has since bonded out.

