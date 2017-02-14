Cookeville man accused of raping child - WSMV Channel 4

Cookeville man accused of raping child

Posted: Updated:
Landon Powers (Source: Putnam County Sheriff's Office) Landon Powers (Source: Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Cookeville man accused of raping a child is being held on a $1 million bond.

Investigators arrested Landon Powers after testing DNA from the alleged victim against a national database. It matched Powers’ DNA.

Power, 31, is being held at the Putnam County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.