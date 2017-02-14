Police arrest man clocked at 100 mph on I-65 South - WSMV Channel 4

Police arrest man clocked at 100 mph on I-65 South

Benjamin McIntyre is charged with DUI and speeding. (Source: Franklin PD) Benjamin McIntyre is charged with DUI and speeding. (Source: Franklin PD)
A Franklin man was arrested for DUI after allegedly driving his motorcycle at 100 mph on Interstate 65.

Police said shortly after midnight Tuesday, an officer clocked Benjamin McIntyre, 28, at 100 mph on I-65 South between Murfreesboro Road and McEwen Drive.

The officer determined McIntyre was impaired and arrested him. He was charged with DUI and speeding and is being held on a $3,500 bond.

