Vanderbilt speaking out against Trump's travel ban

Vanderbilt, along with more than a dozen prestigious universities, are speaking out against President Trump's travel ban.

They have filed a joint amicus brief in New York's district court, saying the executive order threatens their mission to educate the world's future leaders.

Vanderbilt, Stanford, Yale, Princeton and Harvard are just five of the 17 universities urging federal judges to keep the halt of Trump's travel ban, which bars immigrants or refugees from seven counties.

They filed the 30-page brief together, along with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, which is considering making the ban legal.

The brief explains how this group of Ivy League and other prestigious institutions has a global mission and needs diversity to function. The group claims that the executive order threatens their ongoing education and research that relies on people from all over the world and that it would hurt campus business.

Data shows 7.6 percent of undergraduates at Vanderbilt were international students in the fall of 2016. Of Vanderbilt's graduate programs, 23.2 percent were from other counties.

Last week, Vanderbilt Chancellor Nicholas Zeppos signed three letters asking to rescind the order, including one to the president himself, one from the American Association for the Advancement of Science and one from the American Council on Education.

Vanderbilt's international students are being assured that if they are detained, their deans will work with them to continue their studies. The university has also shared a list of immigration attorneys for free or at a reduced rate if they need legal advice.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.