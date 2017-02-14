Police: Video does not show initial contact between suspect, officer

Metro police now say surveillance video taken during an officer-involved shooting on Friday at James Cayce Homes does not show that an initial physical confrontation happened between the suspect and the officer.

According to the police department, the new video angle was not available until Tuesday because of a broken MDHA server.

In the video, Jocques Clemmons is seen running toward Officer Joshua Lippert in an effort to go around him, police say.

Police said Clemmons turned around and ran in the opposite direction to the other end of the parking lot.

"Video from another camera angle further away obtained on Friday and publicly released created the impression of contact between Clemmons and Lippert just after they exited their vehicles," said the police department in a news release.

Police originally said Clemmons charged at officer Joshua Lippert ,who pulled up to the parking lot in an unmarked car. In one release police said Clemmons "abruptly charged at Officer Lippert making full body contact."

Another release said Clemmons "rushed and collided with Lippert" which led to a foot chase.

Police said Tuesday Lippert did not run into the officer. He ran away.

It's a point Clemmons' family attorney made Monday afternoon after watching the surveillance video from Cayce.

"For me, there has been no new development. I've always maintained that the narrative that the police put out was not accurate," said attorney Joy Kimbrough.

She is questioning any information that is not firsthand.

"Just based on what they released, I never saw what the police claimed occurred," Kimbrough maintained. "I know how the police do. I know that they will overstate their case. I know they will slander the victim. I know this happens. It happens throughout the country."

She has said police body cameras would answer many lingering questions.

"I know when you have a policeman take the life of a minority or poor or underprivileged, I know what comes next, you slander the victim and you put out your own statement so it will be out there and people will start to see what you want them to see," Kimbrough said.

Police say a group of supervisors and responding officers who reviewed the video Friday made the determination that Clemmons charged at Lippert. Those same officers changed their description of what happened based off this new video from a different angle.

Police say Officer Lippert never asserted that Clemmons made physical contact with him in the initial moments. Police say he told investigators that he did not recall if Clemmons had run into him.

Metro police are sticking by the latter parts of the videos that they say show a scuffle between Clemmons and Lippert on the other side of the Cayce parking lot.

Police say Clemmons went to the ground, a gun was dropped, and Clemmons picked it up, which they say ultimately led to Lippert to shooting at Clemmons three times, two bullets hitting him in the back.

Metro police in initial media releases noted that Clemmons was a convicted felon from a 2014 cocaine charge and should not have had a weapon. His family says his girlfriend and children lived in Cayce, and he was going to see them.

Police later released Officer Lippert's personnel file. It carries disciplinary section that spans well over 320 pages, with eight different infractions, and 20 total days of suspensions in the five years he's been with Metro police. Click here to read the full personnel file.

In June 2013, Lippert was suspended for three days for using "poor judgment while arresting a suspect, placing himself and others in danger."

It says, "his actions created the necessity to use force against an intoxicated subject" near Honky Tonk Central on Broadway.

In one disciplinary report, Metro police concluded Lippert "displayed poor judgment in using physical force to extract a motorist from his vehicle and that the decision unnecessarily escalated the situation." That incident occurred in October 2015 on Shelby Avenue and South 4th Street. Lippert was suspended for eight days in May 2016 for the incident.

Lippert also received commendations including the Life Saver award for helping save a woman using CPR. He was awarded Patrol Officer of the Month in January of 2014 among other recognitions. Click here to read his full commendation file.

Lippert is currently on administrative assignment.

"I think that his record is troubling," Kimbrough said. "I don't know what job you could keep, any job, and have been suspended eight times in five years. What other job could you keep or have where and you've been suspended eight times, even four times, even three times. What job would allow you to stay there?"

Metro Police say they are still investigating this evolving case. Monday they asked for another person seen leaving Clemmons car to come forward.

“As part of the full and accountable investigation into this matter, it is important that the community know of this new development,” said Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson in a news release. “The investigation is active and progressing. We are engaging with the FBI. Citizens have my assurance that the investigation will be fair, objective and complete.”

Police said Lippert did not claim that he had physical contact with Clemmons when he got out of the police car.

"That interview occurred before he had the opportunity to see any video," said the police department in a statement.

District Attorney Glenn Funk issued the following statement on Tuesday concerning the investigation:

After meetings with Mayor Barry and Chief Anderson, I am certain that the police department is handling this investigation in an expedient and transparent manner. Today, I met with TBI Director Mark Gwyn as well as Deputy Director Jason Locke to discuss officer-involved shooting protocols. Director Gwyn offered advice on best practices going forward. As the MNPD investigation continues, the District Attorney’s Office will review the work of the police. When the investigation is complete, the entire report will be publicly posted on the District Attorney’s website.

