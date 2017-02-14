TN Rep. Lovell resigns after allegations of sexual misconduct

An elected Tennessee state representative resigned his position just a month and a half after starting it.

Resignation of state representative could have high price tag for taxpayers

A state representative has announced he will be stepping down less than three months after he was elected to office.

Rep. Mark Lovell, R-Eads, submitted his letter of resignation to the Speaker's Office on Tuesday, saying he wishes to spend more time with his family.

Sources told Channel 4 that Lovell is accused of groping a female staffer in Nashville last week, when multiple legislative receptions were taking place downtown. That staffer reportedly works for another Republican member in the General Assembly.

Lovell denied allegations of any sexual misconduct. He also declined Channel 4's requests for an interview.

Lovell is not the first lawmaker to deny allegations of sexual misconduct. Last year former lawmaker Jeremy Durham was expelled from the state House of Representatives after he was accused of sexually harassing 22 women at the General Assembly.

During a news conference last July, Durham denied making inappropriate sexual contact with anyone but apologized if some of his statements were taken out of context.

"I would say no one is safe up here anymore," said Rep. Sherry Jones, D-Nashville. "If we can go through all the sexual harassment issues last year and you still have someone who is so chauvinistic, what does that say about this place?"

Following the scandal, Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, instituted new sexual harassment policies. New training also requires members to watch a video on sexual harassment.

But according to Lovell's personnel file, there are no records indicating he ever completed that training.

House Democrats questioned what, if anything, could prevent harassment at the Legislature.

"I don't know what video or policy they're going to set forth that's going to change their actions," said Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville. "Actions speak louder than any piece of paper or video we have to watch."

The Office of Legislative Administration could neither confirm nor deny whether it was investigating the allegations surrounding Lovell due to a confidentiality clause in the General Assembly's harassment policy.

But Speaker Harwell said any potential investigation would be hampered by a resignation.

"We no longer have jurisdiction of him since he's no longer a member of the General Assembly," Harwell said.

Lovell's seat was most recently held by incumbent Curry Todd, who was accused of stealing Lovell's campaign signs.

