Nana's Ricotta Cheesecake



3 lb Ricotta

12 oz Sugar

12 oz Cream

1 oz lemon juice

1 ea lemon zest

1 t Vanilla paste

1 t Salt

12 oz Eggs

2 oz AP flour sifted



In a bowl with a rubber spatula

Beat ricotta with sugar and salt

Beat in cream

Beat in vanilla, zest, and juice

Beat in eggs one at a time

Sift flour and stir to combine



Line a half hotel pan with parchment and spray

Bake at 325 deg for 45 minutes