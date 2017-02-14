VIDEO: High school playoff game ends in dramatic fashion - WSMV Channel 4

VIDEO: High school playoff game ends in dramatic fashion

The high school basketball playoffs got off to a dramatic start Monday night in Cookeville.

With just seconds left on the clock, DeKalb County's Colter Norris tied the game with a quick 3-pointer.

With just two seconds left on the clock, Carson Hackett leaves it to Jaylon Shepperson, who comes through in the clutch, draining the quick shot as time expired.

Smith County won the game 60-58. They will be playing against Livingston Academy on Wednesday night.

