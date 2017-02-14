Artificial insemination parenting bill draws LGBT criticism - WSMV Channel 4

Artificial insemination parenting bill draws LGBT criticism

By ERIK SCHELZIG
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gay rights advocates are raising the alarm about a Tennessee bill they say could make it impossible for same-sex couples to be recognized as the legal parents of children.

The bill sponsored by Republican state Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver would repeal a 1977 state law that declared children born as a result of artificial insemination to be the legitimate offspring of the husband and wife.

Weaver in a Facebook post denies that her bill is aimed at same-sex marriage, and argues it would not de-legitimize children because another state law addresses parentage without asking about the method of conception.

But LGBT activists see a pattern aimed at diminishing their rights. They note another Republican bill is seeking to eliminate gender-neutral interpretations of "mother," ''father," ''husband," and "wife."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

