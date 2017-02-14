Car crashes into Sonic in south Nashville

The restaurant is across from Southern Hills Medical Center. (WSMV)

A car crashed into a Sonic drive-thru restaurant in south Nashville on Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened around 7:45 a.m. on Harding Place, which is across from Southern Hills Medical Center.

Dispatch said no one was injured in the crash.

