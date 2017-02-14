1 killed in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Monday night.

The wreck happened near the exit for Almaville Road around 11:30 p.m.

According to the THP report, 49-year-old Rudra Subba abruptly stopped on the entrance ramp for I-24.

Andres Ramos reportedly rear-ended Subba's vehicle, causing the Toyota Corolla to spin out into the path of a tractor-trailer.

The semi hit Subba's driver's side door. Subba was killed in the crash.

Subba's passenger, 45-year-old Rai Deku, was injured in the crash and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Ramos' vehicle was hit by a third car, causing the vehicle to spin out. Ramos was also injured in the crash.

The driver of the semi and the driver of the third car were not injured.

According to the THP report, none of the drivers tested positive for drugs or alcohol.

Charges have not been filed in the crash.

