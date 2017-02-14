Briley Parkway reopens after rollover wreck, ethanol spill - WSMV Channel 4

Briley Parkway reopens after rollover wreck, ethanol spill

Posted: Updated:
The crash happened near the exit for Centennial Boulevard. (WSMV) The crash happened near the exit for Centennial Boulevard. (WSMV)
The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV) The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Briley Parkway has reopened in west Nashville after a tanker truck spilled almost 8,000 gallons of ethanol onto the road.

A tanker truck rolled over near Centennial Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The roadway reopened by 1 p.m.

Police said there were no injuries reported in the wreck.

It's not clear what caused the truck to roll over.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Briley Parkway reopens after rollover wreck, ethanol spillMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.