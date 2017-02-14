Briley Parkway reopens after rollover wreck, ethanol spill

Authorities have recovered the body of a teenager who drowned in a Tennessee lake the same day community members gathered to remember three fellow high schoolers who died earlier in the year.More >>
The case against the man accused of murdering a west Nashville gas station clerk is heading to a grand jury.More >>
More >>
Police in Spring Hill have arrested a man in connection to a drug-related death.More >>
The school bus driver involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 65 last year has been indicted.More >>
Leandro Ocampo-Gil, 41, was critically injured in the shooting on Monday afternoon.More >>
All employees were evacuated from the facility on Cartwright Street, which is off Dickerson Pike.More >>
Police are looking for the man who allegedly drove over a Clarksville police officer with his car on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
One of Nashville’s most exclusive neighborhoods is seeing rapid growth, and with that comes lots of traffic.More >>
Some notable names will be receiving awards at the 2017 Music Biz Award Luncheon on Thursday in Nashville.More >>
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >>
Ten years ago, some didn't know the chances for a street paper with submissions by the homeless community. One man gave it his confidence and proudly wore a tag reading "#1". Now, a community is saying goodbye.More >>
6-year-old Kingston Frazier was found inside a stolen vehicle on a dead end road in Gluckstadt and his condition is unknown. We are working to get information from the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. No other details have been offered at this time.More >>
French fashion label Chanel has been accused of appropriating Indigenous Australian culture by selling a $1,325 boomerang.More >>
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
According to Metro police, the teen and her friend were sitting outside her aunt's house on 14th Avenue South when a white car with tinted windows drove by and started shooting just before midnight.More >>
Several adults at a high school graduation ceremony in Memphis got into a fist fight over a saved seat, and stole the spotlight away from students Tuesday night.More >>
Roger Ailes, the former chairman and founder of Fox News has died at the age of 77, Fox News reported Thursday morning.More >>
