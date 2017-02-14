Briley Parkway reopens after rollover wreck, ethanol spill

The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)

The crash happened near the exit for Centennial Boulevard. (WSMV)

Briley Parkway has reopened in west Nashville after a tanker truck spilled almost 8,000 gallons of ethanol onto the road.

A tanker truck rolled over near Centennial Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The roadway reopened by 1 p.m.

Police said there were no injuries reported in the wreck.

It's not clear what caused the truck to roll over.

