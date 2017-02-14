Sheriff's office issues humorous warning about Girl Scout cookies

In case you haven't noticed, the Girl Scouts have showed up just in time to ruin our diets with their cookie sales.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office has been complicit in this by putting out an alert on Facebook.

In the post, it says officers are looking into reports of a "highly addictive culinary substance being peddled at various street corners."

The post goes on to say, "It is predominantly being sold by young girls who lure you in with a 'for a good cause' story and then get you addicted to their product."

Police say to report these "dealers" immediately because "we are running low."

