New law bans 'bots' from buying up online tickets

A new law has been passed to stop "bots" from buying up concert tickets online.

This continues to be a problem in Nashville when concert tickets go on sale and are sold out in just seconds.

"You may find yourself paying $200 or $300 for a $100 ticket," U.S. Congressman Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, told Channel 4 last May.

Since then, Blackburn’s bill to stop ticket bots has become a law.

"An age-old issue of ticket scalping has been made more prevalent by advances in technology," said Sen. Jerry Moran, R-KS.

"Anyone who says these are victimless abuses is kidding themselves," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-CT.

President Barack Obama signed the bill into law in December.

"I really think it's going to have minimal impact at most," Dean Budnick said.

Budnick is a co-author of a book called Ticket Masters, which explores the elaborate business. He said this legislation is a step in the right direction but will not solve the problem.

"By the time the general on-sale takes place, there are really limited number of tickets available to the public," Budnick said.

At a Justin Beiber concert in Nashville three years ago, an organization called Fan Freedom found 93 percent of the tickets were withheld from the general public.

Budnick said the majority of tickets are reserved for industry insiders, vendors and credit card companies.

That is something Budnick said needs to change in order to allow a level playing field for everyone who wants to see the show.

