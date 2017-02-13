Court documents: Judge Moreland intervened in DUI case

Newly released probation documents suggest Judge Casey Moreland did not recuse himself in the case of Leigh Terry, despite saying so.

Terry’s 2013 DUI case has been under scrutiny because during a police investigation into her suicide, allegations were raised that Terry had sex with Moreland in exchange for favors in the case.

Terry committed suicide last May in her apartment at the Stahlman building, according to police.

Police asked Terry’s friends a lot of questions. Their statements are in the detective files. Several friends told police that Terry said she’d had sex with Moreland in his chambers to get out of a DUI.

The court papers show another judge presided over the DUI trial, but court papers show Moreland intervened in the case. He shortened her probation by about two months.

Moreland also wrote that Terry didn’t have to undergo any drug screenings.

The Channel 4 I-Team also verified that Terry was supposed to go to jail for five days as part of her plea bargain, but the sheriff’s department confirmed she never showed up for jail.

Court officials said there was a mistake in the probation office.

Worrick Robinson, Moreland’s attorney, told the I-Team there are some justifications for what occurred. He added they will be discussed at the appropriate time and place.

