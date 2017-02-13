Horror-themed artisan chocolate shop to close in East Nashville

For three years, an East Nashville shop has been molding and painting sweets in ways many have never seen.

Even though it's a shop unlike any other in the city, the owner said running a brick and mortar store has been tough. She said she's made a tough decision about a Nashville original.

"I get asked the question a lot, do I get sick of eating chocolate?" laughed Andrea Smith, filling a trey with dark chocolate dipped from a vat. "The answer is definitely not."

Smith wasn't making any average caramel-marshmallow-peanut-butter box of chocolates. The batch she was making was of dark chocolate shrunken head skulls. She believes in putting the dark in dark chocolate.

"Dracula, Wolfman, the Creature from the Black Lagoon," she listed, holding up chocolates bearing the faces of Universal monsters. "Frankenstein's monster. My mother loves horror and sci-fi, and it's something I just attached to."

Smith said she took that love of monsters and studied special effects make-up at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. She said she then moved to Atlanta and apprenticed with a special effects studio there.

"This is the Frankenheart," she said, holding up a milk chocolate heart, stitched together with bolts at the sides.

Smith uses her skills for the molding and sculpting to bring to life her creations at her Chocolate FX shop.

"The werewolf took probably 25-30 hours," she said, showing a life-size werewolf bust in a case. "I hand paint and airbrush with colored cocoa butter."

Also in the store was a white chocolate raspberry Jason Vorhees head. Smith said she even met Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund, and brought him some dreamy Nightmare on Elm Street-themed custom chocolates.

Like a good dark chocolate, Smith said gearing up for Valentine's this year is a bit bittersweet.

"It's really difficult to have to say goodbye," she said. "It wasn't an easy decision to make to close the store."

Smith said after three years, her Chocolate FX shop has just never had the foot traffic she needed in the Fatherland district.

"It hasn't been sustainable for the business as a retail store," she said. "A lot of the businesses in the Fatherland Shops here are all feeling the same pressure. We're all small businesses. We don't make a lot of money. We just want to sustain and live. Specialty chocolates are seasonal. I get a lot of people coming in for the holidays, Valentines. It hasn't been enough to carry through the year. It's been a very emotional couple of weeks."

Smith said this isn't it. She said Chocolate FX will continue with their online store and have pop ups around town and at conventions. She said just like those monsters she grew up watching, her shop won't just die, it'll adapt and come back for more.

"I got to do what I love and provide my art to the public," she said. "I love putting a smile on people's faces. I couldn't ask for anything more."

The final day for Chocolate FX's store in the Fatherland Shops will be Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.