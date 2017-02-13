Nashville chamber works to stop 'bathroom bill'

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce is fighting to stop the controversial “bathroom bill” from passing in Tennessee.

Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, and Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, reintroduced the bill last week, which would force public school students to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender at birth.

LGBT rights groups have said the bill unfairly targets transgender students.

Last year, the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce polled each of its more than 2,000 members asking if they support any state legislation that has been described as discriminatory, like the bathroom bill. Two-thirds of the responses were against the legislation.

“That is what our members have said to us,” said Chamber spokesperson Courtney Ross. “Any discriminatory legislation is impactful negatively towards business.”

Ross told Channel 4 local business leaders have been closely watching the fallout from HB2 in North Carolina, a similar bathroom bill passed in that state last year.

“It has impacted them very negatively on economic development projects, on conventions, and just overall negative economic impact on their state since the last legislative session,” she added.

The Nashville chamber has also joined more than 300 other organizations around the state to form the Tennessee Thrives Coalition, which is lobbying against the bathroom bill and other legislation described as discriminatory.

“We want to be sure that Nashville and the state of Tennessee remain a welcoming and inviting state and city and region,” Ross said. “We want to make sure there’s not legislation that would negatively impact that welcoming environment.”

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.