Small businessman hopes to make child restraints safer

Tennessee was the first state in the country to mandate child safety seats in 1978. Nearly 40 years later, a Tennessean is poised to revolutionize the child restraint industry.

Pete Love is a DeKalb County small businessman and farmer who has dedicated the better part of his life to designing the proverbial better mousetrap. He won’t rest until his idea gets a chance.

Love still lives near the land where he grew up, close to his sons, grandsons, and some well-fed cows that are more pet than porterhouse.

In a way, this story begins with cows and Love’s idea for a better way to corral and transport them.

“I used to be a dealer in livestock. I traded cattle and shipped them from one state to another one,” Love said. “I noticed most of the stock racks around then was wooden. The metal ones didn’t look too good and they rattled.”

Love got rid of the rattle by making a better, quieter stock rack. It caught on and eventually became a solid business. Then it was on to his next bright idea.

Neighbors probably thought Love was crazy when they first saw what was going on in his pastures.

“I started out driving into a tree,” he said. “I thought about hydraulics. That’s what I got my start in, hydraulics.”

After tinkering in his welding shop, Love next installed a metal track on a hillside and kept rolling.

“I first started with the crash cart coming off the hill,” Love said.

The aim was a better child safety seat that would minimize injury. The deadliest kind of injury to children is when the underdeveloped head and neck is catapulted forward.

“When the crash hits and he reaches the end of the seat belt, that’s the end of the safety features of the seats today,” Love said. “All that force goes to the oversized, undeveloped head and neck.”

Love’s idea was deceptively simple: to spread or disperse the impact over distance when the moving car collides with something else. But how?

“An idea is the most important thing, but making it work is the hardest,” Love said.

He built his own child-sized dummy to exact national safety specifications. He stuffed the dummy with cattle feed and wrapped it in duct tape. Then it was into the shop for most testing and fine tuning.

Long bolts were the low tech way to determine what was working. A bent one meant too much impact from the simulated crash.

Eventually, with the final Impact Dispersal System, the bolts were coming out straight as an arrow.

Five years and thousands of dollars later, Love was ready to put his invention up against the safety seats on the market today.

His product was tested at a leading lab where a low score of 1,000 can send a product to market.

“Our last test up there was 265,” Love said. “They said it was the lowest test they ever had in a forward-facing child safety seat.”

Love’s seat also has an extra feature to protect tin side impact crashes. The seat uses a set of knobs that anchor the seat tighter than any other, nearly stopping all side to side movement.

Love has a patent and a proof of concept, but only one manufacturer would even look at the data and designs he sent in. They said they would be in touch in six to eight weeks.

“It’s been over a year. I haven’t heard from them,” Love said. “You’ve got something that’s the biggest killer of children. If it was a disease, there’d be an outcry.

“We’re killing them in car,” Love added.

Love knows something about that. He hasn’t been able to shake it in 72 years. It’s what drives him, despite the disappointment.

“We stayed in the same room. I was 10 and he was 17. He was a football star. We had single beds. And he was a bit UT fan, he had UT over his bed. And of course I wasn’t into it, but I was into his stuff. He put Vanderbilt over my bed,” Love said.

“One night he was there, the next night he was gone,” he added. “He passed away.”

Maybe Logan Love knows what his little brother has been up to all these years, and maybe this year it will all pay off.

“I told him I couldn’t do nothing for him, but I could for kids. That’s one reason I stuck with it,” Pete Love said.

Pete Love said his child seat would cost about $100 more to produce than a standard seat. Click here for more information.

