Valentine's Day 24 hours a day for this couple... sort of

Husband and wife Matt and Holly Lloyd work together every day at Magic Apple Technology. (WSMV)

A day at the office is never a mystery when your offices are right next door.

Matt Lloyd runs the business side of things, while wife Holly handles the finances.

"It's not all roses. We've made it work so far,” Matt said.

"It's good 95 percent of the time. It's stressful sometimes,” Holly said.

Reality meets romance every day for the last nine years at Magic Apple Technology in Metro Center. A phone company for the couple that never really needs a phone.

"We know we probably spend more time than most couples do. We're together every day pretty much 24 hours a day," Matt said.

The morning drive, lunch, the afternoon commute, dinner, TV, bedtime, and then it all starts over tomorrow.

"It's not for sissies. I'd say if you want to test a relationship this will definitely test it,” Holly said.

Holly is Clint Eastwood sassy. Matt is more Frankenstein fanatical, with a shot of whiskey close by. It’s perfect considering how they met 17 years ago.

"Wine,” Holly said.

“It was more than that,” Matt said.

“I mean you were cute,” Holly said.

“So was she,” Matt said.

“He's so cute," Holly said.

Cute with a caveat. Every Friday since without exception is date night.

"Don't mess with my date night, we do it every week,” Holly said.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.